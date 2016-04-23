Xander Bogaerts Not In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Astros; Clay Buchholz Starts

The Boston Red Sox’s offense led the charge Friday in a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Sox will aim to continue that production at the plate when they take on the Astros in the second of a three-game series Saturday afternoon.

Clay Buchholz will start for Boston. He’s 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings over three outings. Houston will send Mike Fiers to the mound. He’s 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.

As for the Red Sox lineup, Christian Vazquez will catch and bat eighth after Ryan Hanigan caught knuckleballer Steven Wright on Friday. Xander Bogaerts won’t start after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch on Friday. Brock Holt will move from left field to shortstop, allowing Chris Young to start in left field.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (8-8)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

David Ortiz, DH

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Travis Shaw, 3B

Brock Holt, SS

Chris Young, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Clay Buchholz, RHP (0-1, 5.74 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (5-12)

Jose Altuve, 2B

George Springer, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Colby Rasmus, LF

Preston Tucker, DH

Carlos Gomez, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Luis Valbuena, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Mike Fiers, RHP (1-1, 6.48 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images