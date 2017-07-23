2017 Tour De France Live Stream: Watch Final Stage Of Race Online

The Tour de France is down to the final 103 kilometers.

Stage 21, the last stage of the most grueling cycling event in the world, kicks off Sunday at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET. There won’t be much to root for, as the United Kingdom’s Chris Froome already sealed his win Saturday and will don the yellow jersey, but the cyclists still will finish the race with a tour of Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées.

Coverage for Sunday’s event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch it online.

When: Sunday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Le Tour de France