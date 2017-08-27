2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Xfinity Series At Road America Online

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is at Road America on Sunday for the final road race of 2017.

The Johnsonville 180 won’t have a repeat winner, as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Michael McDowell won this race in 2016.

The action will start Sunday morning with qualifying, and after two practices, it’s still anybody’s guess who will take pole. Less than one second separated the top-5 drivers in both sessions Saturday.

Here’s how to watch qualifying and the 180-lap Xfinity Series race online:

Qualifying: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11:45 a.m. ET

Race: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Matt Lewis