Abandoned Nazareth Speedway Could Be New Facility For Martin Guitar

The abandoned Pennsylvania race track that Mario Andretti used to call home soon could be nothing more than a memory.

Developer David Jaindl on Wednesday presented Lower Nazareth Township officials with a proposal for a project that would see the 157-acre property that houses the former Nazareth Speedway turned into, among other things, a facility for Martin Guitar, WFMZ-TV reports.

Jaindl bought the land, which is situated between Route 248 and Route 191, from International Speedway Corporation in 2015, 11 years after the track closed its doors. The terms of the sale forbid him from using the land for a motorsport venue.

The plan designates 79 acres of the property for commercial space, including four warehouses, one of which earmarked for Martin Guitar. Another 18 acres would be used for commercial space under Jaindl’s proposal, 37 acres would be residential space, which could include upward of 200 apartments, and 27 acres would be turned into a conservation zone — per the townships’ request.

The project still is awaiting approval from all the necessary local agencies.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Charlie