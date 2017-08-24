Kobe Bryant Issues Challenge To Isaiah Thomas In First Season With Cavs

Isaiah Thomas burst onto the scene as one of the NBA’s most dynamic scorers last season with the Boston Celtics.

Thomas was third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.9 points per game, and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. For his efforts, Thomas was named an All-Star for a second consecutive season and was named to the All-NBA second team.

IT was the unquestioned leader for the C’s last season, but the same can’t be said for Thomas’ new team: the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas was dealt to the “The Land” in a blockbuster deal Tuesday, which sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

Thomas certainly will have incentive to post an exceptional season, as the 2017-18 campaign will be the final year of the guard’s current contract. And if Thomas fulfills the challenge he was issued by Kobe Bryant on Thursday, the 5-foot-8 guard has a good chance of receiving the max contract he covets.

.@Isaiah_Thomas I challenge you to make the All-NBA First Team next season #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/kl8FN4JiO9 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 24, 2017

Making the All-NBA first team could be tough for Thomas this season, as he likely won’t get as many shots as he’s used to playing alongside LeBron James and Kevin Love. Not to mention, he’ll have to oust several other talented guards to earn the honor, including Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Stephen Curry, John Wall and, of course, Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images