Brandin Cooks Feels ‘Amazing,’ Ready For Big Stage As Patriots Opener Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — A month of football practice in the searing August heat can take its toll on even the most hardened NFL player. But it’s been a breeze for Brandin Cooks.

With just 10 days remaining before the New England Patriots’ regular-season opener, the young wide receiver said he’s feeling better than ever.

“I feel amazing,” Cooks said after Monday’s practice. “I’m 23 years old. I feel great. I feel like I’m playing Pop Warner again, just running around having fun.”

Cooks was the marquee offseason addition to a Patriots offense that ranked third in the league in points per game last season. He’s looked the part so far this summer, routinely hauling in highlight-reel catches and using his speed to burn helpless defensive backs on deep routes.

“It’s like school,” Cooks said of his transition to the Patriots’ offense. “If you pay attention, you’ll get good grades. You’ll get the answers right.”

With Julian Edelman now sidelined for the season after tearing his ACL on Friday, the Patriots will rely on Cooks to be their unquestioned No. 1 receiver this season. Cooks is coming off two highly productive seasons for the New Orleans Saints during which he totaled 162 receptions for 2,311 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“To be honest, I don’t think of the expectations,” said Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots in March. “I just continue to do what’s been expected of me, do it more and do the best I can at my role. I feel like everything else will take care of itself.”

The Patriots’ first-team offense looked lethal in Friday’s 30-28 preseason win over the Detroit Lions, even after Edelman left the game midway through the opening drive. Quarterback Tom Brady hit Chris Hogan for a touchdown pass on each of New England’s first two possessions, and the Patriots led 24-7 when Jimmy Garoppolo and the backups took over late in the second quarter.

Cooks hasn’t made much of an impact this preseason, catching just two passes for 15 yards in two games, but he called the Patriots’ early offensive explosion against Detroit “extremely encouraging.”

“It just makes you work harder,” Cooks said Monday. “I want to continue to come here and push day by day and continue to set those standards high.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images