Champions League Draw: Groups Revealed For 2017 Soccer Tournament

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League has taken shape.

European soccer’s governing body conducted the Champions League group-stage draw Thursday in Monaco, dividing the 32 entrants into eight groups of four teams. Real Madrid is the two-time defending champion, and the 31 other teams will attempt to dethrone the Spanish giant.

The teams will play six games in the round-robin group stage, with the winners and runners-up advancing to the round of 16. The third-place finishers will drop into the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

The group stage will begin Sept. 12 and run through Dec. 6.

Here’s this season’s Champions League group-stage draw.

The complete 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw! Most exciting group?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Jf9ebJrJ9t — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images