Danica Patrick Handstands On Water In Latest Instagram Masterpiece

Danica Patrick is running out of places to do handstands.

To this point, we’ve seen the NASCAR driver do them in running rivers, atop a wall next to her pool and in her kitchen. She even promised to do one on the hood of her No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford if and when she wins a race.

And for her latest trick, Patrick chose an unidentified — though undeniably beautiful — body of water to show off her balancing skills.

🙌🏼 I mean, is this real life?! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Although Patrick didn’t provide a location in the post, it stands to reason that she did this while on a recent yacht trip with her boyfriend, fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

So what’s next?

Patrick hasn’t revealed any plans to visit the moon, but would anyone be surprised if she became the first person to master lunar yoga?

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images