Kevin Durant Certainly Sounds Open To Seattle Reunion, If Eventually Possible

Could Kevin Durant finish his NBA career where it began?

It’s not that crazy, although it’s currently impossible.

The Golden State Warriors forward was drafted second overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA Draft. Of course, the Sonics left town and became the Oklahoma City Thunder just one year later, leaving Seattle fans wondering what their team could’ve done with Durant leading the way.

But talk of an expansion franchise landing in Seattle has gained steam recently, thanks largely to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. And, in a recent appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Durant implied that if the NBA expands to the Emerald City, he could be open to a return.

At just 28 years old, Durant is a long ways away from worrying about the finish line.

Plus, he has no reason to want to leave the Warriors anytime soon.

Still, seeing Durant back in the Pacific Northwest would be quite a fitting conclusion to what should be a Hall of Fame career.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images