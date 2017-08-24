Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Chris Sale Takes The Mound In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox go for a series win Thursday night in the fourth and final game of their road series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Boston will have its ace on the mound in the series finale, as Chris Sale will toe the rubber in search of his 15th win of the season. Sale was roughed up in his last start against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The left-hander tossed seven innings and struck out nine, but he allowed four runs on four hits, including two home runs, en route to just his fifth loss of 2017.

Sale will be opposed by Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who boasts a respectable 12-8 record entering Thursday. The right-hander fared quite well in his last start against the Red Sox, hurling 6 2/3 innings in which he only allowed three runs on seven hits.

The Red Sox will feature the same lineup as Wednesday’s contest, with one exception: Sandy Leon returns to catch Sale and will bat eighth. Andrew Benintendi remains in center field in place of the injured Jackie Bradley Jr., while Brock Holt takes over left field duties.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Indians game.

RED SOX (73-53)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, LF

Chris Sale, LHP (14-5, 2.62 ERA)

INDIANS (69-56)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Austin Jackson, CF

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Jay Bruce, RF

Brandon Guyer, LF

Yandy Diaz, DH

Roberto Perez, C

Giovanny Urshela, 3B

Trevor Bauer, RHP (12-8, 4.50 ERA)

