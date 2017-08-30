Lewis Hamilton Admires Past Mercedes-AMG Models In Hypercar Teaser Video

We haven’t heard much about Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming hypercar, but we should soon know a lot more about it.

Mercedes-Benz posted a teaser Wednesday for the upcoming car, codenamed “Project One,” revealing that more information about the model will be announced at the International Motor Show Germany in September. And since the “Project One” will be fitted with Mercedes’ dominant Formula One power unit, it had three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton appear in the video.

That’s not the only reason the German automaker used Hamilton, however, as he admires past AMG models in the video, fixating on the Hammer. Hamilton has become synonymous among F1 circles with the phrase “it’s hammer time,” which is the call he receives from his engineer when he needs to push hard during a race.

Although the 355-horsepower was fairly groundbreaking in its day, it won’t be able to compare to the “Project One.” It won’t just be the first road car to use Mercedes V-6 hybrid F1 power unit, but the first road car to utilize any of the four manufacturers’ current-generation engines.