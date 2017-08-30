Michael Phelps Has Wonderful Idea For Conor McGregor’s Next Challenge

Conor McGregor made a relatively impressive transition from mixed martial arts to boxing over the weekend despite losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via a 10th-round knockout. This has many, including the most decorated Olympian of all time, wondering what the UFC champion will do next.

Michael Phelps offered one possible scenario on Twitter, asking McGregor (jokingly, of course) whether they should jump into the pool for a race.

All of this talk… Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/l3JoMgb1qT — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 29, 2017

We’ll have to go with Phelps on this one, as his 28 gold medals in swimming are nothing to sneeze at. Phelps is coming off a huge loss to a computer-generated shark, though, so perhaps McGregor can keep the momentum going from his valiant effort against Mayweather and pull off a miracle in the water.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images