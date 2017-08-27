Mookie Betts Not Discouraged By Red Sox’s Four-Game Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth consecutive game Sunday, but the clubhouse isn’t panicking.

The Boston Orioles completed the sweep with a 2-1 win over Boston, however, Mookie Betts is confident in his team’s ability to bounce back. The Red Sox right fielder reminded reporters after the loss that Boston only is a few days removed from a hot streak.

“I don’t think we’re having trouble,” Betts said. “A couple days ago we weren’t having this conversation, so it’s just a couple rough days. We’ve got to come get ’em (Monday).”

Hear more from Betts in the video from “Red Sox Final” above.

