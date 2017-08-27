Why Kevin Durant Believes Pacers Gave Paul George Away In Trade To Thunder

Paul George was the center of the NBA universe for much of the offseason, but when the dust finally settled, the superstar forward found himself headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-player trade that saw the Indiana Pacers acquire Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo.

While George had informed the Pacers that he would be testing free agency when his contract expires after the 2017-18 campaign, many believe the Pacers didn’t get nearly enough for the four-time NBA All-Star.

And Kevin Durant is chief among them.

The former Thunder star went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and gave his feelings on the NBA landscape, including the George trade.

“I think Paul George is so good. A lot of people disrespect him,” Durant said. “Because I play against him and I respect my position. So that was shocking because Indiana just gave him away. And I ain’t think OKC would even think about giving up anything to trade for him. I didn’t think they would do it, but that was a ballsy move.”

Indiana likely could have gotten more for George, as evidenced by the reported failed trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but instead, they opted to deal George to the Western Conference for a pair of inconsistent young players.

The Thunder, on the other hand, now look like a top-four team in the West, as George and Russell Westbrook should combine to be one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images