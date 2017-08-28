NFL Rumors: Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Facing Five-Game Suspension For Illegal Hit

Vontaze Burfict is in trouble again and it’s not because of his dance moves.

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker is facing a five-game suspension from the NFL due to an illegal hit to Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the teams’ preseason game on Aug. 19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that Burfict, who is a repeat offender, is being punished for hitting a “running back who was in a defenseless posture.” Schefter also notes that this is a new NFL rule that was put in place to protect players who are unable to protect themselves.

Burfict will appeal the suspension, according to Schefter.

The 26-year-old linebacker is entering the final year of his current contract and will lose $882,353 in base salary if the suspension is upheld.

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 campaign due to multiple player safety violations.

The NFL will hear Burfict’s case next week, according to Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images