Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello entered Friday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park having won four straight games, but he was unable to extend that streak.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner gave up nine hits and 11 runs (four earned) over 4 2/3 innings. The Orioles cruised to a 16-3 win.

To hear Porcello talk about his latest outing, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above.