Swastika Found Carved Into Green At Public Golf Course In Minnesota

Mowers at Crystal Lake Golf Course made a disturbing discovery Monday morning while they cut the putting surfaces.

A swastika was found carved into one of the greens at the public course in Lakeville, Minn., per Golf.com, and local police took a report shortly after. The mowers were able to replace the section of the green before any golfers arrived for the day.

A disturbing image was found on a golf course in Minnesota: https://t.co/m7dnYQ2sMZ pic.twitter.com/xMXHVh0gki — GOLF.com (@golf_com) August 23, 2017

It doesn’t appear there are any suspects, but a pro shop attendant told Golf.com the behavior wasn’t welcome.

“We see it as most likely some kids out there vandalizing, but we don’t know who or what it was,” he said. “You know, this is a great place and we don’t want to make a big fuss over it, really.”