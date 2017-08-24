Vikings Take Subtle Jab At Aaron Rodgers With Olivia Munn Game Invite

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a head start on the NFC North competition.

The Vikings might have taken a slight jab at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday when they invited actress Olivia Munn to a game. Munn, as you may or may not know, was Rodgers’ girlfriend for three years, but the couple broke up this spring.

Actor/comedian Nick Swardson, a Vikings fan, started the whole thing with a tweet saying he “drafted” Munn, accompanied by a photo of the two together.

The Vikings, apparently not willing to pass up an opportunity to chirp a division rival, followed with this tweet.

There's always a seat open for you at our stadium, @NickSwardson and @OliviaMunn. Or should we say, Skolivia? https://t.co/rmXtntFEw1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2017

Subtle, but it gets the point across.

This is where we probably should mention the Packers have won 12 of the 18 games Rodgers has played against Minnesota, and the two-time MVP has 39 touchdowns and just six interceptions for a passer rating of 112.1 in those games … so the Vikings will take any edge they can find.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images