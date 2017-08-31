Watch Mitch Moreland Give Red Sox Lead With Huge Two-Run Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox entered the seventh inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays tied at one, but that changed thanks to a power supply from the bench.
The Red Sox’s offense got a rally going in a hurry against reliever Tom Hoehler, as Hanley Ramirez, who already had homered, laced a double down the left field to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Boston didn’t play for one run, however, as pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland obliterated a Koehler fastball into the right-field bleachers to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.
It was Moreland’s 18th home run of the campaign and third as a pinch hitter.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images
