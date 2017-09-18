Controversial GGG-Alvarez Judge On Break After Surprising Scorecard

Adaliade Byrd, the judge who scored Saturday’s much-anticipated boxing fight 118-110 in favor of Canelo Alvarez over Genndary Golovkin, won’t be ringside to score anytime soon.

“Like in any profession, you have a bad night,” Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic State Commission, told the Independent. “Unfortunately, she didn’t do well. I can tell you she conducts training for us, takes judges under her wing, but her score was too wide.”

Byrd’s scorecard did not help to quell many of the criticisms of boxing, specifically the suspect scoring seen in some recent fights. Golovin, after the fight, called the scoring “terrible” for boxing.

Joe Horn’s win over Manny Pacquiao in July via unanimous decision also drew lots of criticism from fans, the media and other boxers.

Many people are expecting a rematch between GGG and Alvarez, but even if that happens, it likely won’t take the sting away from how the first bout ended.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images