Cowboys Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Dak Prescott will face one of the toughest tests of his NFL career Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will be on the road in Week 2 taking on the Denver Broncos’ vaunted secondary in a matchup of unbeatens at Sports Authority Field.

Prescott helped Dallas secure a 19-3 win over the New York Giants in its season opener, but Denver made life hard on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in its Week 1 victory.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Broncos online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images