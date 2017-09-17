NFL Rumors: Brandin Cooks’ Unhappiness With Role Led To Patriots Trade

More details reportedly have surfaced on why the New Orleans Saints decided to trade a 23-year-old budding-star receiver to the New England Patriots over the offseason.

Brandin Cooks, who was dealt to the Patriots in March, was unhappy with his role and concerned 38-year-old Drew Brees couldn’t hit him on deep balls, multiple sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Saints were willing to part with Cooks because they thought he was too focused on his numbers and didn’t want to pay him like a top receiver, according to Rapoport.

It ironic that Cooks would be traded to a team with an even older quarterback in 40-year-old Tom Brady. Cooks returns to New Orleans Sunday as the Patriots take on the Saints in Week 2.

Cooks denied reports that he requested a trade out of New Orleans after the Patriots acquired him. Saints head coach Sean Payton had nothing but praise for Cooks when asked about him leading up to the Week 2 matchup.

