Virginia Tech QB Expecting Pep Talk From Tom Brady Before First Start

As quarterback Josh Jackson prepares to start his first game for the No. 21 Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday night, he’ll be reviewing film, going over the game plan and waiting on a call from the greatest quarterback in NFL history — Tom Brady.
Jackson’s father, Fred, was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan when Brady was the signal-caller for the Wolverines, and the young quarterback has received advice from Brady before and reportedly will again before Virginia Tech takes on old Big East rival West Virginia, according to The Roanoke Times.
“Tom says he’s going to call him,”Fred Jackson said. “And if Tom says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it.”
Don’t be surprised if Jackson shreds No. 22 West Virginia after receiving a pep talk from the five-time Super Bowl champion.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
