Did Kyrie Irving Leaving Cavs For Celtics Make LeBron James ‘Happier?’

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have one less superstar heading into the 2017-18 NBA season.

After spending his first six seasons with the Cavs, Kyrie Irving requested to be traded during the offseason and ultimately was dealt to the Boston Celtics on Aug. 22.

Irving’s reported reason for wanting to leave Cleveland was LeBron James, as the star point guard allegedly was tired of playing in the three-time champion’s shadow and wanted to be the true face of a franchise. Irving has expressed his excitement in joining the C’s, but it looks like the feeling might be mutual on James’ end as well.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Cavaliers head coach said that James “just seems happier” as the new season approaches.

“He seems younger,” Lue said, per Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon. “I call him Benjamin Button. He seems younger, he just seems happier with the game right now, just having fun. Enjoying the game. Hopefully it carries on for 82 games and into the playoffs.”

It’s unknown whether or not Irving’s departure has factored into James’ happiness. James could just be excited about the Cavs’ current roster, which added Dwyane Wade on Monday.

We’ll have to wait and see who’s happier between James and Irving by season’s end, as the Celtics and Cavaliers are the clear frontrunners for the Eastern Conference championship.

