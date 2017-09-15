Floyd Mayweather Defends Donald Trump’s Infamous ‘Locker Room’ Talk

In the lead up to the 2016 Presidential election, Donald Trump’s infamous “locker room” talk brought nearly universal scorn and criticism to the then-candidate.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., however, apparently sees nothing wrong with the comments, which were recorded roughly 11 years prior to going public. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s what Trump said to “Access Hollywood’s” Billy Bush:

(Warning: the following quote contains NSFW language)

“Yeah, that’s her, with the gold. I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump said. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. I just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything

” … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

After the audio recording of Trump’s comments leaked, his supporters quickly dismissed them, saying they were both dated and nonessential to the larger issues at hand. Fair enough. But Mayweather, in a recent interview with Hollywood unlocked, went so far as to justify and rationalize the remarks, which Trump, of course, wrote off as mere “locker room” talk. (Warning: Mayweather’s quote also contains NSFW language.)

“People don’t like the truth … He speak like a real man spoke,” Mayweather said, via Complex.com’s Chris Yuscavage. “Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right?

” … So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—y. And?’ ”

Listen, everyone’s entitled to their opinion, no matter how offensive it might be.

But these kinds of remarks don’t look good on anyone. And that’s especially true for Mayweather, who, in 2012, spent two months in a Las Vegas jail for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

