The Boston Red Sox swept the Baltimore Orioles with a 9-0 win in the series finale at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.

Hanley Ramirez played an important part in the Red Sox’s impressive offensive performance. He collected three hits, including two doubles, and a run scored.

For more on Ramirez’s success in Baltimore, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images