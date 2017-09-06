If Cavs Want To Keep LeBron James, They Need To Trade Nets Pick, Says ESPN Reporter

The Cavaliers might have to do some more work if they want to keep LeBron James in Cleveland beyond the 2017-18 season.

The future 0f James and the Cavs very much are up in the air with his ability to opt out of his contract following the upcoming season. And there already have been plenty of rumors signaling James could be interested in leaving, specifically to Los Angeles.

However, Cleveland might have one potential trade chip that could improve its chances of retaining James — the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick it received from the Boston Celtics in the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

And the Cavs’ emphasis should be on trading the pick if they want to keep King James, according to ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes on “The Jump.”

From #TheJump: What should the Cavs do next? @ChrisBHaynes says “if they want any chance of retaining LeBron, they have to trade that pick.” pic.twitter.com/Lmd5KRaTXj — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 5, 2017

It will be very interesting to see what the Cavs do with the pick, which they received along with Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2020 second-round pick, via the Miami Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t UPROXX