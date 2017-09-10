Jags’ Blake Bortles Slaps Allen Robinson’s Knee Right After He Injures It

Allen Robinson probably has had enough with Blake Bortles.

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, the Jags wide receiver went down with what looked like a serious injury to his left knee. While Robinson lied on the field writhing in pain, his quarterback walked over and slapped him on his injured knee. You can’t make this stuff up.

Here’s Robinson’s injury, which occurred on the third play of the game:

Lesión: Allen Robinson (WR) de los @Jaguars sale lesionado de la rodilla y su regreso es questionable . pic.twitter.com/5WMtfXiFG6 — Máximo Avance NFL (@NFL_MA) September 10, 2017

And here’s Bortles’ attempt at showing support:

Blake Bortles slapping an injured teammate on his injured knee is peak Blake Bortles pic.twitter.com/kCwSj6a17O — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 10, 2017

Given how frustrated Robinson became over Bortles’ lousy throws during preseason, his relationship with the quarterback can’t be healthy at this point.

Robinson was ruled out for the game shortly after leaving the field, NFL.com’s Ian Rapport reported.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images