Lonzo Ball Drops Rap Song About Brother LaMelo — And It’s Hot Garbage

Lonzo Ball should stick to his day job.

The Los Angeles Lakers rook guard posted his first rap song, “Melo Ball 1,” to YouTube on Thursday, and it’s a total dumpster fire. The track, which basically is a tribute to his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, features decent enough production, but Ball’s flow and lyrical prowess is borderline non-existent.

Listen to the monstrosity in the video below:

Listen, we know the song essentially was created to help promote LaMelo’s absurdly expensive Big Baller Brand shoes, but that doesn’t mean it has to be terrible.

“See my lil brother, he just doin’ him/You can check the ‘gram, he got a million fans,” Ball raps on his opening verse. “Got his brothers, he don’t need no friends/He swagged out, he a walking gem.”

Woof.

“Melo Ball 1, youngest in the game/Only 16 in the Lam’ and he switchin’ lanes.”

Lame.

Honestly, we can’t help but wonder how long it takes Lonzo and LaMelo’s father, the ever-opinionated and often-ridiculous LaVar Ball, to tell the world that Lonzo is a better rapper now than 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. ever were.

