NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler Expected To Leave Patriots After 2017 Season

Malcolm Butler’s days in New England appear to be numbered.

The Patriots cornerback was the subject of a lot of contract drama this offseason, waiting a month to sign his restricted free agent tender after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal. Butler reportedly wanted to be traded to the New Orleans Saints, too, after a visit there, and he could get his wish, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday night that 2017 likely is Butler’s last season with the Pats.

“My understanding is this is expected to be his final season in New England,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “The reason is they invested a lot in Stephon Gilmore. They’re not going to franchise tag Butler, if he goes out and has another Pro Bowl season. They made a slew of offers for him over the last couple of years, none recently. They are really done negotiating. So the hope is he plays this year, kills it, goes and makes a lot of money for another team next year and they get a compensatory pick.”

From @nflnetwork last night: Why #Patriots star CB Malcolm Butler is likely playing his last season in Foxboro and what happens next: pic.twitter.com/7C25NR9zJA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Butler has been the No. 1 cornerback in New England since Darrelle Revis left after the 2014 season, but the Patriots already have that role filled by Gilmore if they do end up losing the 27-year-old in free agency.

