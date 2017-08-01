LaVar Ball Believes He Was Better Tight End Than Rob Gronkowski

LaVar Ball is at it again.

The loudmouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has made a number of outlandish claims over the past few months, but his latest one might take the cake.

In the same day that LaVar Ball doubled down on the belief that he would dominate Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1, he took a shot at one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

LaVar Ball went on “The Really Big Show” on ESPN 850 in Cleveland on Tuesday and claimed that he would have been a bigger star on the gridiron than New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had he been given the opportunity.

“Me or Gronk? Gronkowski can’t hang with me back in my heyday, too fast, too strong, I’m just an athlete,” LaVar Ball said. “Here’s the thing, once you gotta get in the right situation, where somebody really believes in you, that’s when you can take off to a whole nother level.”

Now that’s a hot take.

LaVar Ball did spend time in training camp with the New York Jets and on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad during the 1994-95 seasons, but he never saw the field during the regular season. He also played for the London Monarchs in the World League of American Football.

Gronkowski, of course, is the best tight end in the league, when he’s healthy, and with the help of his new diet, could put up ridiculous numbers this season in New England.

At this rate, LaVar Ball might set the record for most hot takes in a calendar year.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images