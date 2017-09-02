Maryland Vs. Texas Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The Tom Herman era is set to begin deep in the heart of Texas.
The University of Texas Longhorns will host the University of Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX in the teams’ 2017 season opener. The game will mark Herman’s first as Texas head coach, and he’s keen to start his tenure on sound footing.
Texas enters the season ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll.
Unranked Maryland is coming off a 6-7 season.
Here’s how to watch Maryland vs. Texas online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, at noon ET.
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
