Mookie Betts’ Foot Injury Not Severe, But Enough To Keep Him Out Of Lineup

If the Boston Red Sox are going to beat the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, they’re going to have to do it without Mookie Betts.

The star outfielder was forced from Boston’s 5-4 win in Cincinnati on Friday after fouling a ball off his left foot. And although Betts originally was in the Sox lineup when the team arrived at the Great American Ballpark on Saturday, he was eventually scratched with what’s being described as a left foot contusion.

But will the injury force him to miss any more time? Watch John Farrell explain in the above video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images