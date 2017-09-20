NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Perplexed’ By Kevin Durant’s Peculiar Offseason

Kevin Durant’s offseason hasn’t appeared to be very relaxing.

The star forward has remained in the spotlight since winning 2017 NBA Finals MVP honors, mostly because of his social media habits. Durant has been very active on Twitter this summer, frequently engaging both fans and haters alike.

KD’s Twitter antics reached new heights Monday when a pair of third-person tweets from Durant’s official account led fans to believe that the eight-time All-Star might have “burner” accounts used to defend himself from haters. Durant never denied these allegations, but does regret that the tweets surfaced.

Many have wondered why Durant is so adamant about addressing his detractors, including his own team. According to a report by Chris Mannix of The Vertical on Wednesday, the Warriors organization collectively has been confused by Durant’s offseason.

“Many in Golden State, team officials and players alike, have taken note of Durant’s oddball offseason and are perplexed by it,” Mannix writes. “They see a bright future for Durant in Oakland, league and team sources told The Vertical, and are bewildered as to why he is still addressing his past.”

Durant conceivably silenced his haters by winning his first NBA championship last season, but as Mannix notes, KD continues to defend and explain himself for moving on from the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, in a recent interview with San Francisco Magazine, Durant recalled the moment he hit “rock bottom” after signing with the Warriors last summer.

Durant’s past clearly didn’t faze him last season, as he and the Warriors seemingly cruised to the title. So yeah, were as confused as the Warriors are as to why KD can’t seem to put this ordeal behind him.

