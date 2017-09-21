NESN Soccer Show: Christian Pulisic’s ‘Golden’ Birthday; Diego Costa’s Chelsea Exit

Not all dreams create everlasting happiness.

Jay Heaps’ tenure as New England Revolution head coach ended this week when the team fired him after almost six seasons in charge. He once described the position as his dream job, but the Revs eventually lost their forward momentum under his leadership. What went wrong, and where does New England go next?

The New York Red Bulls fell to Sporting Kansas City in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday night. How much stock should we put in U.S. soccer’s marquee knockout competition?

USA soccer phenom Christian Pulisic celebrated his 19th birthday and was named a finalist for Europe’s Golden Boy Award, which goes to the player voted the best in Europe under age 21. Should the hype train accelerate into overdrive if he wins?

And Diego Costa finally is set to escape Chelsea after Atletico Madrid and the Blues agreed to a mammoth transfer fee for the Brazilian striker. Will the Premier League miss a player who simultaneously was among its biggest stars and villains?



Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images