NFL Cites Tom Brady, Deflategate In Motion To Oppose Ezekiel Elliott

Deflategate lives on.

Don’t worry: The NFL’s drawn-out legal battle against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t coming back. But the consequences of the deflated ball fiasco still are being felt.

The NFL on Monday night filed a motion to dismiss the NFL Players’ Association’s request for an injunction on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is appealing his six-game suspension. In its motion, the league claimed the NFLPA’s request was “premature.” It also made several references to a certain Brady v. NFL case.

In NFL's 16-page court filing to oppose Ezekiel Elliott, the league cites its legal victory over Tom Brady 7 times. Cases have consequences. pic.twitter.com/B2sK4nXskh — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) September 5, 2017

If you’ll recall, Brady’s four-game suspension initially was vacated on the grounds of a lack of due process in his punishment. But the NFL appealed that decision citing commissioner Roger Goodell’s power under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, and eventually got Brady’s suspension reinstated for the 2016 season.

Elliott’s and Brady’s cases are vastly different in one sense — Elliott is being suspended for an alleged domestic violence incident, while Brady was accused of letting the air out of footballs — but there still are legal similarities when it comes to Goodell’s power in upholding their suspensions.

NFL court filing re Elliott: Commissioner has broad power, check the CBA; that power just endorsed in 2nd Circuit (cited Brady case 6 times) — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 5, 2017

It’s still unclear what this means for Elliott’s case — a decision was expected Tuesday in the All-Pro’s appeal, but we might have to wait after the NFL’s latest motion. What is clear, though, is that the precedent set in Deflategate could have a lasting impact on player discipline going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images