NFL Rumors: Patriots Replacing Turf, Which Isn’t ‘Meeting Team Standards’

The New England Patriots go through turf like other AFC East teams cycle through head coaches.

The Patriots will replace their field surface for the third time since March 2014, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday.

The Patriots had installed this set of turf, which was “the newest, most advanced monofilament FieldTurf surface available,” in May, replacing a surface that had been installed in March, 2014. The Patriots first replaced their grass field with artificial turf midway through the 2006 season.

The turf installed four months ago is “not meeting team standards,” Reiss reported. Players have noted that the surface is “especially soft,” according to Reiss.

The Patriots played just three games on the turf. Cornerback Cyrus Jones and linebacker Dont’a Hightower suffered knee injuries in two of those contests. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry ruptured his Achilles tendon on Thursday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented last season that he would prefer to play on grass. The Patriots practice on grass.

