Patriots Injury Report: Four Players Out Vs. Saints; Three Questionable

It’s official: The New England Patriots will be without linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Danny Amendola, special teamer Matthew Slater and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Hightower, Amendola and Slater all did not practice this week, and Valentine was present at just one of the three sessions.

Three more players are questionable for the Week 2 game: tackle Marcus Cannon and safeties Devin McCourty and Nate Ebner. All three were limited in practice Friday.

Here is Friday’s full Patriots injury report:

OUT

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Danny Amendola, WR (concussion/knee)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Vincent Valentine, DT (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Nate Ebner, S (shoulder)

Devin McCourty, S (groin)

