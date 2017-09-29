Patriots Mailbag: Should Dion Lewis Be Traded For Defensive Help?

Let’s all hope there’s no lightning in the Tampa area next Thursday, OK?

This week’s Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers “Thursday Night Football” matchup was delayed 47 minutes because of weather, meaning the game didn’t actually end until Friday morning. That doesn’t sound like much fun. The New England Patriots play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves dive into this week’s mailbag.

Many are thinking Dion Lewis Dion Lewis could be traded before the deadline. I think this would be a mistake, your thoughts ? #MailDoug

— @TMurph207

It all depends on what the Patriots could get back. Would it be for a late-round pick? Then yeah, I agree, that would be a mistake. Is it for a mid-round pick? I don’t think a team would be willing to give that up for Lewis, but the Patriots certainly would have to consider it.

And if a team would be willing to give up a player who would contribute to the Patriots more heavily than a third or fourth running back? Do it. The Patriots’ biggest needs are at linebacker, defensive end and maybe strong safety, since they rank dead last in many defensive metrics. The Patriots could use speed in the box at either linebacker or strong safety in a role similar to the one Jordan Richards played in Week 1. And every team could use more pass rushers.

Some people would throw offensive tackle in this mix, but you’re not going to acquire a player at that position for Lewis. Tackles are too valuable. It just ain’t happening. You might as well ask for a pony. Plus, Nate Solder is a better player than anyone the Patriots could acquire in a trade, unless the Cleveland Browns finally are willing to part with Joe Thomas.

Lewis has quickness no other running back on the Patriots’ roster possesses, but the Patriots simply don’t need a fourth running back once Rex Burkhead returns from injury. And the fact that Lewis still only got 12 snaps and five touches with Burkhead out in Week 3 is telling.

The Patriots went through a drought with defensive talent. We got some franchise guys traded them away. Mistake by Belichick?

— @AParrish1990

There are a couple ways to look at this. The obvious answer is no, because the Patriots won a Super Bowl without Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins. The Patriots traded down and gained left guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell with the pick they received for Jones, so I think you do that trade again.

The Patriots shipped the third-round pick they received for Jamie Collins to the New Orleans Saints along with a first-round pick for Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick. The Patriots forfeited the pick they received from the Saints (No. 118) as part of their Deflategate punishment. The Patriots would have had to forfeit their 131st overall pick if they didn’t acquire that selection from the Saints. The Patriots drafted defensive end Deatrich Wise, who has been a positive surprise this season, at No. 131. So the Patriots kind of acquired a very small part of Cooks plus Wise for Collins, but not really.

The Patriots could use Collins right now. He would have been a free agent after the season, however, and the Browns signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract. The Patriots don’t have that kind of money. But they would if they didn’t sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract.

So, if the Patriots had kept Collins and signed him long-term, they wouldn’t have Gilmore. That means they would have Malcolm Butler, Eric Rowe and Jonathan Jones as their cornerbacks this season. In this scenario, Butler probably isn’t being signed, regardless, so then the Patriots would be left with Rowe and Jones as their starting cornerbacks in 2018 and beyond. That’s not ideal. And in this scenario, the Patriots might not have Cooks or Wise.

So, you still make both trades. That was a deep rabbit hole.

Is there a chance they look for an LG type back before deadline? Or how do the Pats solve their issues converting 3rd and short? #maildoug

— @philsweezey

The Patriots acquired Mike Gillislee to be their LeGarrette Blount-type back. He just has to run a little bit harder, and the offensive line has to do a better job getting a push.

Or the Patriots just have to rely on Tom Brady to keep stringing together AFC Offensive Player of the Week performances.

Alan Branch hasn’t been playing much. Is that because of performance in practice or gameplan?

— @KazerTazer

I think it’s because of his performance in practice and in games. He’s just getting shoved around much more than he typically does in the middle of the Patriots’ defense. It might be his conditioning finally catching up with him. Branch skips OTAs and the offseason workout period every year and then doesn’t pass his physical until weeks into training camp. That might not be a sustainable approach for a 32-year-old, 350-pound player.

Then again, simply running isn’t a sustainable approach for most 32-year-old 350-pound human beings, so Branch obviously is a special case.

Does BB go deeper into the bench on the week before the Thursday night game? #maildoug

— @FenwayJay777

That’s actually a good question. I’ll ask Belichick something similar on Friday morning and get back to you.

Should we be worried about Gilmore’s play so far this season given he’s just in the first year of his contract? #MailDoug

— @Dmills54

No, I don’t think so. I think he cleans it up and ends the season strong.

There was definitely risk involved in signing Gilmore, though. From 2018 to 2021, Patriots fans will be directly comparing the performances of Gilmore and Butler, assuming Butler isn’t retained after this season. The Patriots essentially chose Gilmore over Butler. They have to hope Gilmore outplays Butler moving forward.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Which two players will the Patriots bring back from IR?

— @DANTEVD

My guess is Mitchell and Shea McClellin.

what band from your youth will you introduce your daughter to first

— @MileHighCape

Hmm, I’ll probably introduce her to The Beach Boys and Bruce Springsteen first, but they aren’t from my youth. Maybe Blink-182? New Found Glory? Get her into pop-punk early.

Pats’ run D was quietly fantastic last year finishing 5th in DVOA but has struggled thus far. Biggest reasons for the dropoff?

— @TelliusBias

Branch’s declined play and the loss of Dont’a Hightower haven’t helped.

I’ll also say that Rob Ninkovich, Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long all were solid run defenders last season.

If you were a dog what kind of breed would you be? #MailDoug

— @Kid_From_Quincy

A mutt. I’m English, Swedish, Danish and Lithuanian. I’m no purebred.

When dipping wings, do you prefer ranch and bleu cheese?

— @mattstdream

Yes.

I think you meant to throw “or” in there, but I like both. I guess I’d lean towards blue cheese, but I like having the option.

Android or iPhone

— @rankjas

iPhone.

The absolute worse movie you have ever seen

— @rankjas

One of the “Grown Ups” movies. I think I’ve seen both. They’re both horrible.

Over/Under how many games does Hightowah play in the reg season. I say 10 #MailDoug

— @jpp_008

I’ll take the over.

Why not kap as 3rd string qb?

— @sabertruthtiger

Because he’s not practice squad eligible.

Why “Doug” instead of “Douglas”? (Assuming you were christened “Douglas”) #maildoug #maildouglas

— @TeamCrazyMatt

I’m very courteous, and I don’t want people wasting syllables on my name. I want it to be as succinct as humanly possible.

You can call me Douglas or Dougie, though. I don’t care. You can even call me Dou, like Dou Innocent, if you want. I think Dou Innocent is the most obscure mid-90s NFL player I can name.

Is this the happiest Bellichick we've ever seen? SB XXXIX after Harrison's INT. pic.twitter.com/i0Sf6vlsm5 — Andrés da Silveira (@AndresStein05) September 28, 2017

It’s possible.

I will say, though, Belichick is at least consistently happier and more willing to smile than Nick Saban, right?

