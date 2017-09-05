Phil Mickelson Receives Best Golf Tip Ever From Young Fan At TPC Boston

Phil Mickelson is willing to do whatever it takes to gain an edge on the links … even heed kids’ advice.

The Golfer had a fantastic interaction with a young fan Sunday at TPC Boston during the Dell Technologies Championship. Mickelson was considering how to hit his next shot, so he asked a young fan standing nearby for a tip. The kid’s response was priceless.

Phil asked this youngster a question. And got an honest answer. 😂@DellTechChamp pic.twitter.com/u4RamP2CLW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 5, 2017

Mickelson ultimately finished tied for sixth place on the tournament leaderboard.

He probably didn’t give the savvy golf kid a share of his prize money, but the job offer that awaits him should be enough of a reward for his wisdom.

