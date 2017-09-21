Red Sox Playoff Tickets Go On Sale Friday; Here’s How Much They’ll Cost

Now that the Boston Red Sox officially are headed to the playoffs, it’s time to talk tickets.

With Boston’s victory over the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angels Angels’ loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, the Red Sox clinched a spot in at least the 2017 American League Wild Card Game. And tickets for that game, as well as any potential AL Division Series games that might be played at Fenway Park, go on sale Friday at noon, the team announced Thursday.

Fans will be limited to four tickets each, and no tickets will be sold at the Fenway Park box office. Tickets will be available on the team’s website.

Any fans with disabilities will be able to purchase accessible seating by calling (877) RED-SOX9, while those with hearing impairments may call the TTY line at (617) 226-6644.

Here are the ticket prices for the 2017 American League Division Series:

— Standing Room, $50

— Bleacher Seats, $60

— Grandstand Seats, $90

— Right Field Box Seats, $130

— Pavilion Box Seats, $130

— Loge Box Seats, $195

— Field Box Seats, $195

Ticket sale dates and prices for any potential American League Championship Series games played at Fenway park will be announced by the team at a later date.

