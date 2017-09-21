Tom Brady-Signed Roger Goodell Clown Towel Fetches Steep Price At Auction

If you have a Roger Goodell clown towel, we highly suggest you hold on to it.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently signed one of the infamous towels, which were designed by Barstool Sports and distributed at the team’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And that particular towel evidently carries significant value, as it sold for $6,500 at an auction Wednesday.

Here’s a photo from the auction event, which was part of the Matt Light Celebrity Shoot-Out to benefit The Light Foundation, according to WEEI:

Hey, if you’ve got the money, why not?

We wouldn’t be surprised if more of these kinds of items start popping up at auctions. Who knows, maybe Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will donate his controversial Goodell clown T-shirt.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images