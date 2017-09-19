Robert Griffin III Accuses Santana Moss Of ‘Betrayal’ In Epic Twitter Rant

Robert Griffin III still has a very big axe to grind.

The free agent quarterback has played in just five games since he left the Washington Redskins in 2014 and might not land an NFL job this season. But apparently he’s still bitter about how things went down in Washington, because on Monday morning, Griffin fired up the Twitter machine to take this overt shot at ex-Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss.

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal….. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

About an hour later, Griffin came back with more angry tweets directed at Moss.

Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

So, uh, where exactly is this coming from?

Well, Moss appeared Monday morning on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., and explained how Griffin bragged about getting Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan fired in 2013.

“You can’t do that,” Moss told host Chad Dukes, via CBS DC. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that (Griffin) did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens.”

Moss also suggested Griffin deserved what was coming for him when new coach Jay Gruden benched the Heisman Trophy-winning QB and essentially ran him out of town after the 2015 season.

“(Gruden) rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we’re sitting there looking like, ‘Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you’re getting your behind ripped every day, because you’re not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.'”

Moss’ words apparently struck a chord with Griffin, who still wasn’t done tweeting:

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

All the tweets in the world won’t help RGIII get a job, though, and the 27-year-old will have to hope teams will look past his 15-25 record as an NFL QB and give him another chance.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images