Russell Westbrook’s 1995 Jeff Gordon Shirt Was Only KO At Canelo Vs. GGG

Russell Westbrook might not wear his haute couture outfits more than once, but there’s clearly one type of clothing that the NBA star doesn’t donate to Goodwill: NASCAR apparel.

Four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon tweeted a picture Wednesday that showed Westbrook sporting one of his “Rainbow Warrior” T-shirts from 1995 at the recent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Although the bout itself had a controversial result, the 28-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder point guard’s retro Gordon shirt was a clear knockout.

We’d like to know just how much vintage NASCAR clothing Westbrook has in his closet, as this isn’t the first time he’s been spotted wearing some. In June, he actually wore a 1993 NASCAR Winston Cup Series shirt while he was attending Paris Fashion Week.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images