Seahawks’ Eddie Lacy Opens Up About Weight Issues, Ridicule From Fans

Eddie Lacy has had enough of the fat jokes.

The Seattle Seahawks running back and his less-than-slim physique have become somewhat of an easy punch line among both fans and the media over the years. But what’s usually overlooked in fans’ trolling tweets about Taco Bell and “China food” is how they’ve affected Lacy himself.

The veteran running back decided to tackle the issue head-on, detailing his struggles with weight and public perception in a revealing interview with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg.

“I could pull up my Twitter right now and there would be a fat comment in there somewhere,” Lacy said. “Like I could tweet, ‘Today is a beautiful day!’ and someone would be like, ‘Oh yeah? You fat.’ I sit there and wonder: ‘What do you get out of that?'”

Of course, Lacy understands why he takes such heat for his weight: Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy bluntly told reporters after the 2015 season that Lacy needed to shed some pounds, and the 27-year-old’s current contract with the Seahawks includes a weight clause.

But what irks Lacy is why his battles to keep the weight off have to be so public — and why fans go to such great lengths to ridicule him for it.

“You just can’t shake it,” Lacy said. “And no matter what, you can’t say nothing back to them. You just have to read it, get mad or however it makes you feel, and move on. I could be 225 and they’d still be like, ‘You’re still a fat piece of s—.'”

Lacy probably still will hear it from the haters after he tallied just 3 rushing yards on five carries in his Seattle debut. But his eye-opening interview proved he’s well aware of all the snarky comments, and he’s getting tired of fans’ schtick.

