Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Share New Daughter’s Journey In Touching Video

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are the proud parents of a baby girl, and they invited the internet to share their joy.
The 23-time Grand Slam title winner and Reddit co-founder welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. into the world on Sept. 1, and they revealed Wednesday that she was in the hospital for about a week with “a lot of complications.” But the couple’s journey through Williams’ pregnancy still was a happy one, as the 35-year-old tennis star shared an unbelievably sweet story on her Instagram account, as well as a photo of little Alexis.
Is it dusty in here?
Perhaps the best part of the video is the end, though, where Williams and Ohanian list the newborn as a one-time Grand Slam winner. Williams was eight weeks pregnant during her Australian Open win over her sister, Venus Williams, in January.
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/serenawilliams
