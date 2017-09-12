Watch Broncos Block Last-Second Field Goal To Beat Chargers In ‘MNF’ Thriller

If you went to bed at the end of the third quarter Monday’s Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers matchup, we don’t blame you. (Especially you East Coasters.) The Broncos led by 17 points and appeared to be cruising to a Week 1 victory.

But things got wacky after midnight.

The Chargers came roaring back at Sports Authority Field on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” scoring 14 points in a span of under two minutes in the fourth quarter. After quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Travis Benjamin on a beauty of a 38-yard touchdown pass, Los Angeles trailed by just three points with seven minutes remaining.

The Chargers had a chance to send the game to overtime in the waning seconds, too. Rivers led his club down to the Broncos’ 26-yard line, where rookie kicker Younghoe Koo could knock down a 44-yard field goal to tie the score as the clock hit zero.

Koo did just that — except Denver called a timeout right before Koo’s made kick to “ice” the 23-year-old. On the ensuing attempt, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris played the role of hero, getting a hand on Koo’s kick to record the block and allow Denver to escape with a 24-21 win.

Here’s the full sequence of the crazy final five seconds.

Wow what a finish! Tried icing the kicker, didn't work ❄️⚡️❄️ … but the Block did! You did your job @YounghoeKoo ! #MNF pic.twitter.com/QSpKddaYHB — Uvolv (@uvolv) September 12, 2017

The loss was another heartbreaker for the Chargers, who always seem to be competitive but come up short when it matters most.

Chargers: 1-5 in games decided by 3 or fewer points since start of last season — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2017

