Watch Broncos Block Last-Second Field Goal To Beat Chargers In ‘MNF’ Thriller

If you went to bed at the end of the third quarter Monday’s Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers matchup, we don’t blame you. (Especially you East Coasters.) The Broncos led by 17 points and appeared to be cruising to a Week 1 victory.
But things got wacky after midnight.
The Chargers came roaring back at Sports Authority Field on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” scoring 14 points in a span of under two minutes in the fourth quarter. After quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Travis Benjamin on a beauty of a 38-yard touchdown pass, Los Angeles trailed by just three points with seven minutes remaining.
The Chargers had a chance to send the game to overtime in the waning seconds, too. Rivers led his club down to the Broncos’ 26-yard line, where rookie kicker Younghoe Koo could knock down a 44-yard field goal to tie the score as the clock hit zero.
Koo did just that — except Denver called a timeout right before Koo’s made kick to “ice” the 23-year-old. On the ensuing attempt, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris played the role of hero, getting a hand on Koo’s kick to record the block and allow Denver to escape with a 24-21 win.
Here’s the full sequence of the crazy final five seconds.
The loss was another heartbreaker for the Chargers, who always seem to be competitive but come up short when it matters most.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
