Watch Kevin Kiermaier Rob Red Sox With Pair of Ridiculous Catches

The American League East features a host of great defensive outfielders, and Kevin Kiermaier is one of the best.

The Tampa Bay Rays center fielder showcased his strong glove in Friday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

With the Rays leading the Red Sox 5-4 with one out and runners on first and second, Jackie Bradley Jr. pummeled a shot ticketed for the left-center field gap, but Kiermaier robbed JBJ and the Sox with a sensational diving catch.

And if that wasn’t enough, Kiermaier turned in another web gem by robbing Mookie Betts of extra bases in the 10th inning.

Y Kiermaier volvió a salvar el juego para Tampa Bay con otra gran atrapada!! pic.twitter.com/klcEG31jcr — Melania Suarez (@Melaniatwit) September 16, 2017

It’s safe to say Kiermaier will be all over the highlight reels in the coming days.

