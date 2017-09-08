Watch Patriots’ James White Flatten Chiefs Defender With Brutal Stiff Arm

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White isn’t exactly a power running back, as his game is predicated on sharp cuts, slick catches and impressive quickness. But you never would have been able to tell in the New England Patriots’ regular-season opener Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the first quarter winding down, White received a pitch toss from quarterback Tom Brady and paced towards the sideline. And as White fought for the first down, he absolutely planted Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell with a ruthless stiff arm.

Check it out below.

This stuff arm by James White is absolutely NASTY. pic.twitter.com/vfbO4NlArU — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2017

We have a feeling Mitchell won’t be too thrilled to review that play in the film room.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images