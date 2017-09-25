When Will Bill Belichick Address Patriots’ Protest During National Anthem?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spoken to the media twice since 18 of his players knelt during the national anthem Sunday before their 36-33 win over the Houston Texans.

Belichick held a news conference after the game and was asked about the protest, the first of its kind for the Patriots during the anthem. In Week 1 of the 2016 NFL season, Patriots safety Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett raised a fist after the anthem.

“Yeah, I’m just going to talk about the game,” Belichick said. “I’ll deal with that later.”

Belichick was asked a follow-up three questions later.

“Yeah, I just answered that,” he said.

Belichick also held a conference call with the media Monday morning. Before the call, Patriots vice president of media relations Stacey James asked that all questions be football-related and that Belichick will “try to address (other topics) at a later time.”

Belichick will appear on WEEI’s “Dale & Holley with Keefe” on Monday afternoon, hold another conference call Tuesday and another news conference Wednesday. He also could release a statement prior to any of those appearances to cite during any follow-up questions.

It seems Belichick does plan to address the protest, but the question is when and how he’ll do it.

